Jane Fonda, 84 talks about ageing and how old age doesn't bother her

Jane Fonda is just sharing her true feelings!



The veteran actress, who's busy promoting the new season of her long-running show 'Grace and Frankie', recently opened up about what she thinks about her ageing.



During her interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 84-year-old actor shared her opinion on her ageing and why it bothers her as she's nearing death.



''I'm super-conscious that I’m closer to death, and it doesn’t really bother me that much,'' she quipped.

''What bothers me is that my body is, you know, basically not mine!'' she continued. ''My knees are not mine, my hips are not mine, my shoulder’s not mine. You’re looking at somebody who’s only me from here up.''



Fonda, who has been working in the industry for eight decades now, said how good it's that she's working at the age of 85 all healthy and fine.



“The fact is if you’re alive and relatively healthy at an older — I mean, I’m almost 85. The fact that I’m still alive and working, wow, who cares if I don’t have my old joints? And I can’t ski or bike or run anymore? Enh. You know, you can be really old at 60, and you can be really young at 85. Health!”

Fonda is sharing the screen with Lily Tomlin in the Netflix show 'Grace and Frankie' since 2015. The show is all about two women who are living their life to the fullest after their husbands left them.



The final and seventh season is premiering on Netflix now!