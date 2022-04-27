Canadian actor Jeffrey Craigen to be deported from Bali after dancing naked at a sacred site

Jeffrey Craigen, a Canadian actor and self-proclaimed wellness guru is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia for dancing naked at a sacred mountain.



Craigen recently posted a video of himself doing the Haka- ceremonial dance in New Zealand's Maori culture - nude on top of Mount Batur, a volcano considered holy by many Balinese. The video went viral in no time and Craigen now will be deported.



He was detained and questioned on Monday following a deluge of complaints from social media users accusing him of disrespecting Balinese religious values.



Craigen is currently awaiting deportation but authorities say airlines are reluctant to help because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.



"Airlines have not agreed (to transport him)," the head of Denpasar immigration office Tedy Riyandi told AFP Tuesday.



He is also going to be blacklisted from entering Bali in future, the officials revealed.



Craigen has been in Indonesia since late 2019 as a tourist and to study alternative treatments for osteoporosis, the head of Bali's immigration revealed.



During interrogation Craigen reportedly stated that he was not aware that the mountain was considered a holy site.



"To all foreigners who visit Bali, please act accordingly by respecting our law and Balinese cultural values," the official stated.



(With agency inputs)



