Oliver Tree, aka Oliver Tree Nickell, a renowned musician who delivered hit tracks including Life Goes On and Alien Boy, has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Brazil at the age of 32. The news of his sudden death has shocked everyone, including fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Details of helicopter crash; condolences pour in for Oliver Tree

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro reported Oliver Tree and five others were killed after two helicopters collided above an electric vehicle yard in Southwest Rio de Janeiro Sunday morning, i.e., on June 14, as per the report of TMZ. In addition, Tree and four others were in one helicopter, while only a pilot flew the other. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

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The same report suggests that in a local outlet, Metropoles, it identified, apart from Oliver Tree, the four other passengers who were there with him as Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim, Lucas Brito Chaves and pilot Alexandre Souza. While the pilot in the other helicopter was Charles Marsillac.

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Musician Oliver Tree's death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow artists, who remembered him for his distinctive sound and unconventional artistic style. One user wrote, "At the age of 32, artist Oliver Tree, ex-boyfriend of Melanie Martinez, who gained recognition in the industry with the viral Life Goes On as well as Miss You and Alien Boy, has passed away. Our condolences to the family, friends and all the fans who share in this pain."

Another X user wrote, "Rip Oliver Tree. May god comfort his family during this difficult times."

"RIP Oliver Tree. Gone far too soon. Your music, humour and unapologetically unique style touched millions around the world. Rest easy, legend. ‘Thank you for the memories,’ wrote the third X user.

All about Oliver Tree

Born in Santa Cruz, California, Oliver Tree launched his solo recording career as Tree in 2010. He initially self-released his music, an album called Splitting Branches, in early 2013. At the age of 20, he was signed with London-based R&S Records and released his debut extended play, Demons, in August 2013.