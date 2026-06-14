/Seth Rogen says he won't be collaborating with James Franco anytime soon- Here's why

Seth Rogen and James Franco were one of the Hollywood's most recognisable creative partnerships, teaming up for a string of comedies that developed quite a following. However, with several controversies following Franco, Seth Rogen has recently made it clear that he has no plans of working with him.

Seth Rogen on not working with James Franco again

In a recent interaction with The New York Times, Seth Rogen was asked about his relationship with long-time friend James Franco, and the former made it clear that the situation is complicated and he won't be working with him. Seth Rogen stated, "I honestly think the nuance of it is too personal for me to get into right now. It is a very personal thing. There's the public-facing side of it, which I've spoken about, and I have the same stance publicly that I've had, and I think the proof is in the pudding. I have not worked with him for years."

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"But the personal side of it is just so nuanced, and it involves people that I don't know if I should be dragging into this. I don't know what I would benefit from getting deeply into this. Nothing has changed since the last time I talked about all of this, and I haven't worked with him a really long time, and I have no plans to."

In 2021, Seth Rogen had told the UK Times, that he doesn't plan to work with Franco again despite saying he would in 2018 after the accusations against James Franco first emerged. “I … look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now,” he told the Sunday Times Magazine.

Seth Rogen and James Franco's timeline of their collaboration and friendship

Seth Rogen and James Franco first met in 1999 on the set of Freaks and Geeks and went on to build one of Hollywood's most successful comedy partnerships, starring together in films like Pineapple Express, This Is the End, The Interview, and The Disaster Artist.

However, their friendship and creative partnership hit rock bottom when the Spider-Man actor was accused by multiple women in 2018 of sexually inappropriate behaviour. James Franco settled a sexual misconduct lawsuit in 2021.