Seth Rogen reveals the reason why Emma Watson left 'This is the End' set

Seth Rogen is known for his blunt humour that often makes many uncomfortable and something similar happened with Emma Watson.

The actor revealed during an interview with British GQ that while filming the 2013 movie 'This is the End,' Watson left the set after refusing to film a scene that featured cannibalism. Rogen said he had "no hard feelings" toward the actress.

“I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know," Rogen told the magazine. "I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was."

'This is the End' was written, directed and produced by Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The film takes place in Hollywood during an apocalypse and features a lot of non-family-friendly scenes and many cameos from stars like Rihanna, Michael Cera and Watson, who reached her limit on set.

"She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end,” Rogen told British GQ.

He added: “She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.”

Watson wasn't the only one with an issue with the movie. In a 2013 interview with USA TODAY, Rogen talked about a concern Sony Studios had with the script.

"Almost every time we make a movie, every good movie we've made has had a major concern like this going into it," Rogen said at the time. "In 'Superbad', it was 'Should they be swearing so much, should it be so dirty?' In 'Pineapple Express', it was 'Should there be all this weed?'"