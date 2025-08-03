/Wednesday season 2: Full episode guide, titles, release dates, and what to expect



Jenna Ortega is set to reprise her role as the unique and unconventional Wednesday Addams in the much-anticipated second season of Wednesday. After a successful first season, the long-awaited show is set to be released in August, bringing back the same spookiness and adventure. Based on Wednesday Addams, the mysterious daughter of the Addams Family, the series first premiered in 2022 and quickly became one of the most-watched shows on the platform.

What happened in Wednesday season 1?

The show continues to follow Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, exploring her adventures as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she makes friends, experiences love and gets enemies, too. In the first season, Wednesday is sent to Nevermore Academy, an eerie boarding school where her parents, Morticia and Gomez, once studied. As she steps into the Academy that has its dark secret, the string of brutal attacks and killings starts to happen, and Wednesday starts getting strange psychic visions. With these visions, she starts solving the murder mystery. Throughout the season, Wednesday forms a friendship with Enid Sinclair, her werewolf roommate, Xavier Thorpe and Tyler Galpin.

Wednesday season 2 details and episodes:

The new semester of Nevermore Academy starts on August 6 with Wednesday Addams returning to her boarding school. After solving the murder mystery, Addams is now the star of the school, where she has been seen as a hero, but she's not happy with all the attention. This year, her brother has also come to study with her. So this time, Wednesday has a responsibility too. Amid all this, she begins getting psychic visions, the most disturbing one is about the death of her best friend Enid (played by Emma Myers)

All episodes in Wednesday season 2, release time and more

Wednesday season 2 has eight episodes, which are split into two volumes.

Part 1 (Episodes 1–4): August 6, 2025

Here We Woe Again

If These Woes Could Talk

The Great Outwoes

The Devil You Woe