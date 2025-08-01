India: Bengaluru minor boy killed after abduction, kidnappers had demanded ₹5 lakh ransom

A heartbreaking incident has shaken Bengaluru. 13-year-old Nishchith, a Class 8 student of Christ School, was reported missing on Wednesday evening after heading out for tuition from Arekere 80 Feet Road. Hours later, his bicycle was found near Arekere Family Park, and the parents received a ransom call demanding ₹5 lakh. Tragically, his burnt body was later discovered along Kaggalipura Road.