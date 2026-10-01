/Verity New York Premiere: Anne Hathaway takes charge as Dakota Johnson joins the fun | Watch

The stars of Verity brought plenty of glamour to the film’s New York premiere, but Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson also had a playful moment away from the usual red-carpet poses. As photographers called for different shots, Hathaway appeared to take charge of the photo session, directing the cameras while Johnson joined her for the fun.

Viral moment of Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson

Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson brought a playful energy to the red carpet at the New York premiere of Verity, giving fans a fun moment beyond the usual round of poses and photographs. During a group photo session, Hathaway appeared to take the lead as photographers called out for different poses.

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Rather than simply waiting for instructions, she directed where she and the others would look, helping organise the photo moment herself. A video of the exchange on the X account RDS has subsequently drawn attention online.

Dakota Johnson was beside Hathaway during the interaction, with the two actresses also embracing and sharing a relaxed moment on the carpet. The pair also made a style statement at the premiere with contrasting black-and-white looks. Hathaway wore a black Prabal Gurung gown, while Johnson opted for a white Calvin Klein ensemble, creating a coordinated yet distinctly different red-carpet appearance.

The other celebrities who attended the film premiere are Josh Hartnett, along with director Michael Showalter and author Colleen Hoover.

All about Verity

Directed by Michael Showalter and written by Nick Antosca, Verity is based on Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Brady Wagner, Irina Dvorovenko, Michael Abbott Jr and Alex Cooper.