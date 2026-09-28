/Anne Hathaway reveals why she hasn’t done Hot Ones despite her Verity character taking the challenge

Anne Hathaway is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Verity, directed by Michael Showalter. The actress recently revealed that she wanted to sit across from Sean Evans and take on the Hot Ones challenge while promoting the film. However, her pregnancy put those plans on hold.

Hathaway spoke about the situation while appearing on the Talk of the Townsends podcast, and also discussed her character in the upcoming psychological thriller.

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Hathaway on taking the Hot Ones challenge

Interestingly, her character Verity herself appears on Hot Ones as part of the film's story.

"Alex Cooper and Call Her Daddy was scripted, and then I, just, in a production meeting, said, ‘Is that enough to establish Verity as an iconic cultural figure?’ Because in my head, if we could do something like, I don’t know, get a Gayle King interview and Hot Ones, that would be kind of the triple crown trifecta,” Hathaway said.

The actress also revealed that the spicy food featured in the movie was not entirely real. "I did the first three wings for real, and then I switched to dummy wings."

With her character already taking part in the challenge on screen, Hathaway had hoped she would be able to take on the challenge in real life. "I thought that I was gonna be able to do the Hot Ones challenge to do press for this film because it just made sense. But then I got pregnant, and my doctor said I couldn’t do it because I might go into early labour. So I still haven’t done the gauntlet yet. I’m not sure when that’s gonna happen. Maybe next year."

She further added, “You don't want your first kiss ever in your life to be like an on-screen kiss. You want that to be, like, a real thing where you're not playing a character at the same time as experiencing something physically.”

Also Read: When Anne Hathaway was asked to kiss 10 men for chemistry test

About Verity

Verity follows Hathaway, who plays bestselling author Verity Crawford, whose life and work take a turn after struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, played by Dakota Johnson, is hired to finish her unfinished manuscript. The film is based on Colleen Hoover's 2018 novel.