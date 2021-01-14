Anne Hathaway doesn't want anyone to call her Anne

For years, it seems we have been calling actress Anne Hathaway by a name that she is not fond of. Yes, you read that right. In a recent appearance on the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the Oscar-winning actress revealed that she doesn't like being called by her first name.



Hathaway revealed that only her mother calls her by her first name when she is particularly angry with her. Anyone else calling her by her first name makes her feel uneasy.



"The only person who calls me Anne is my mother, and she only does it when she's really mad at me, like really mad," Hathaway said. "So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they’re going to yell at me. People are like, ‘Anne!’ And I’m like ‘What? What did I do?’"



Despite being officially called Anne, the actress has revealed that in some film projects that she has been a part of, other co-stars and crew members have abided by her wishes and not called her by her birth name.

"People are so lovely, they don’t want to be presumptuous, and so I think they come up with workarounds on set because the truth is nobody’s comfortable calling me Anne ever. It doesn’t fit. I’m an Annie," Hathaway said.



"People call me ‘Miss H,’ people call me ‘Hath,’ so feel free, call me anything but Anne."



The actress added that she actually regretted using her legal name when she did a commercial at age 14 and was asked how she wished to be addressed upon receiving her SAG (Screen Actors Guild) card.



"They asked me, ‘What do you want your name to be?’" recalled the 'Devil Wears Prada' star. "And I was like, ‘Well, it should be my name. My name’s Anne Hathaway.’ So that seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life, people will call me Anne."



The actress is a mother of two children and married to Adam Shulman.