/Verity movie review: Strong performances from Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett couldn't save this underwhelming thriller

What happens when you find yourself caught in a situation where nothing is quite as it seems? When people around you appear trustworthy, but their words, actions and intentions leave you questioning what is actually true? Manipulation can be difficult to recognise when it is carefully disguised as affection, concern or honesty. And sometimes, the more you try to uncover the truth, the more uncertain everything becomes. In a world built on secrets and shifting perceptions, certainty isn't always the wisest decision.

Verity takes that uncertainty and turns it into a psychological thriller filled with secrets, complicated relationships and questions about whom to trust. Starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett in lead roles, the Colleen Hoover's adaptation has an intriguing premise and a cast capable of bringing plenty of intensity to it. But does the mystery manage to stay gripping once the secrets begin to unfold?

Plot of Verity

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The story begins with Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway), a renowned author, giving an interview before the scene suddenly shifts two years later to Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer attending a session at a bookshop. Corey (Ismael Cruz Cordova), who handles her projects, tells her that a publishing group wants to bring her on board. On her way to the publishing company's office, Lowen meets Jeremy Crawford (Josh Hartnett) under unusual circumstances.

Things take an unexpected turn when Lowen meets Jeremy again and learns that she has been approached to write for his wife, Verity Crawford, who is unable to work after suffering a serious accident. After some hesitation and persuasion, Lowen agrees to take up the project and stays at the Crawford family's home to go through Verity's notes for the upcoming novel.

While looking through Verity's belongings, Lowen discovers what appears to be a private autobiographical manuscript. Its contents are deeply disturbing and present a very different picture of Verity from the one known to the outside world.

As Lowen becomes more involved with Jeremy and the family, questions surrounding Verity's past begin to grow. What initially appears to be a straightforward writing assignment slowly turns into a psychological mystery involving attraction, manipulation, grief and competing versions of the truth. The central question becomes increasingly difficult to answer: How much of what Lowen has discovered is actually true?

What works?

Anne Hathaway is arguably one of the film's biggest strengths. Her performance allows Verity to remain an unsettling presence even when she is physically unable to communicate in the conventional sense. While Dakota Johnson's understated approach gives Lowen an ambiguous quality, Josh Hartnett keeps Jeremy difficult to read.

In addition, Dakota Johnson, Hathaway and Josh Hartnett make an interesting combination. Their shifting relationships are important because the story constantly asks viewers to reconsider whom they can trust. Moreover, the Crawford home, costumes and overall production design give Verity a polished visual identity. The lavish interiors and darker atmosphere suit the psychological thriller setting and create an appropriately isolated world for the characters.

What does not work?

One of the biggest problems is how long the film takes to build momentum. The movie takes too long to reach its dramatic payoff while also describing its structure as halting. For a thriller built around secrets and revelations, the slow progression can make some scenes feel more drawn out than suspenseful.

The film keeps introducing questions and possible explanations, but some of its twists can feel more complicated than genuinely surprising. Instead of creating constant tension, the repeated attempts to misdirect the audience can make the story feel overworked. The screenplay occasionally leans heavily into melodrama, making certain conversations feel unnatural.

Final verdict

Verity has all the ingredients of a juicy psychological thriller — a bestselling source novel, a mysterious mansion, complicated relationships and three recognisable stars. Unfortunately, the execution is not consistently strong enough to turn those ingredients into a gripping film.