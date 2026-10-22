/Tyler Cameron And fiancée Tate Madden expect first child, reveal baby’s gender on Dancing With The Stars

Tyler Cameron, best known for his appearance on The Bachelorette, is preparing for a new chapter in his personal life. The reality television star and his fiancée, Tate Madden, have announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news during an emotional appearance on Dancing With the Stars, where a performance dedicated to Cameron’s late mother turned into a special family announcement. They also discovered the baby’s gender live on the show.

Tyler Cameron and Tate Madden reveal baby news during an emotional DWTS performance

Tyler Cameron and his fiancée, Tate Madden, are preparing to become parents. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child together during an emotional appearance on Dancing With the Stars, turning a performance dedicated to Cameron's late mother into a memorable family moment.

The announcement came during the show's Dedication Night episode on October 20. Cameron, who is competing in Season 35 alongside professional dancer Sharna Burgess, performed a contemporary routine to Ed Sheeran's Supermarket Flowers. At the end of the performance, Madden joined him on the ballroom floor, revealing her pregnancy in front of the audience. Reacting to the news, Cameron expressed his excitement about fatherhood, saying, “I get to be a girl dad. What a gift, what an opportunity!”

Speaking more about their parenthood to PEOPLE, “It’s going to change everything in our lives Our parents gave us a great life, and I want us to give this little baby an even greater life. Everything that we learn from our families – [I want to] take the best of it and instil it into our kids.”

Tyler Cameron honours late mother during ‘DWTS’ performance

The pregnancy reveal was part of a deeply personal performance for Cameron, who dedicated his routine to mothers everywhere, particularly his own mother, Andrea Cameron. Andrea died in 2020 following a brain aneurysm. Cameron has previously spoken about the grief of losing her and the milestones he wishes he could have shared with her, including his wedding and becoming a father.

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During the performance, a voiceover of Cameron addressing his late mother played as he danced with Burgess. He spoke about his fiancée and the family they are building together. I think my mom put Tate in my life for sure," he said between tears in his package.

Tyler Cameron and Tate Madden's relationship

Tyler Cameron and his fiancée, Tate Madden, first met in Jupiter, Florida, while Cameron was filming his Prime Video home renovation series, Going Home with Tyler Cameron, where Madden worked as a set photographer.

They went on their first date in September 2023 for Madden’s 30th birthday at Raindancer Steakhouse. Cameron hard-launched their relationship on Instagram in September 2024.