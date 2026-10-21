Zee Entertainment appoints Suraj Singh to spearhead Zee Studios

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (‘Z’), has announced the appointment of Suraj Singh as the Business Head of Zee Studios. In this role, Suraj will be responsible for strengthening the Studios portfolio, driving production, distribution and commercial excellence, building strategic partnerships and accelerating growth across the content value chain.

Suraj will focus on further enhancing Zee Studios' competitive positioning, driving a balanced portfolio of theatrical and digital-first projects and deepening collaborations across the creative ecosystem to deliver sustainable business growth and long-term value creation.

As a leading pan-India film studio, Zee Studios continues to sharpen its focus on building a robust slate of high-quality films across languages and genres, strengthening its pan-India footprint and unlocking greater value across the content lifecycle. The studio recently unveiled an expansive movie slate encompassing commercial entertainers, action movies, romance, thrillers, mythology-based offerings and suspense amongst others.

As the studio enters its next phase of growth, it remains committed towards nurturing compelling storytelling, developing scalable movie franchises, strengthening partnerships, expanding distribution capabilities and creating cinematic experiences that resonate with audiences across markets.

Speaking about the appointment, Punit Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “At ‘Z’, Human Capital is one of our most valuable assets, and we remain focused on strengthening our leadership capabilities across key business segments to drive the Company's long-term growth ambitions. Zee Studios is an important pillar of our content ecosystem and has built a rich legacy through its storytelling and differentiated film portfolio. I am pleased to welcome Suraj onboard, to realize our long-term vision for the movies business. His rich experience and expertise, coupled with a strong track record of driving production and commercial success, makes him well-positioned to lead Zee Studios into its next phase of growth.”

Suraj Singh, Business Head – Zee Studios added, “Over the last three decades, Zee Studios has established a strong reputation for championing distinctive narratives. I am excited to join the team and build on this momentum by fostering strong creative partnerships and unlocking new opportunities across theatrical and digital platforms. Audiences are increasingly demanding diverse, high-quality storytelling and I look forward to create meaningful cinematic experiences that entertain this cohort and drive sustainable growth for the business." Suraj has over two decades of experience across film production, content development, business strategy, partnerships and studio operations. In his professional journey, Suraj has built and scaled content businesses, led marquee projects and delivered high-impact storytelling with strong commercial outcomes.

Previously, Suraj was associated with BLIVE Productions as Founder & Producer. Prior to that, he served in leadership positions across Dhoni Entertainment, Inspired Entertainment and Balaji Motion Pictures. As Zee Studios further strengthens its proposition by offering quality cinematic experiences across platforms, Suraj's industry expertise and entrepreneurial mindset will play a pivotal role in accelerating the studio’s long-term creative and business ambitions.