/Twilight star Cam Gigandet sued by former landlord for THIS reason

Hollywood actor Cam Gigandet, best known for the portrayal of antagonist James in Twilight is reportedly being sued by his former landlord. A lawsuit has been filed against the actor for owing money to his former landlord, which he hasn't paid back within the time given to him.

Why Cam Gigandet has been sued by his former landlord?

According to reports, the actor's former landlord Ronald Goldhammer, has sued Gigandet and his ex-wife Dominique Geisendorff over allegations after they have failed to pay the rent from November 2023 till February 2024. Reportedly, he now owes Ronald $60,000. Cam had earlier agreed to pay $6650, per month on a one-year lease, but didn't get so.

For the unversed, he had later amended his complaint claiming the couple, who have since divorced, after they moved out in April 2024. The duo tied the knot in 2008 and divorced in 2022.

They have two daughters, Everleigh and Armie, and a son named Rekker. In 2024, they welcomed their fourth child, a boy named Wylder James with Hannah James.

All about Cam Gigandet

Cam Gigandet, is an American actor who has worked in several films and series. He made his acting debut with a guest appearance in the crime show CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2003. In 2004 and the next year, he continued his streak of working in shows such as The Young and the Restless and Jack and Bobby.

His notable works in films include Who's Your Caddy?, Burlesque, The Experiment, Priest, Trespass, The Roommate, Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bina Laden, and Free Ride among others.

Cam has also worked in TV shows including Jack and Bobby, The O.C., Reckless, Nanny Cam, The Young and the Restless, and Ice among others. He has bagged several accolades including Young Hollywood Awards, MTV Movie Awards, and Teen Choice Awards.