/Top Gun 3: Will it be Tom Cruise's last ride? Director Joseph Kosinki gives juicy details

Top Gun: Maverick, which was released in cinemas in 2022 broke several box office records and became one of the highest-grossing films of that year. The film starring Tom Cruise garnered positive reviews and was well-received by the audience as well. Now, after rumors of the third part being in development going around, director Joseph Kosinski has revealed important updates and revealed if Tom Cruise will be part of the franchise or not.

Director on Top Gun 3: 'I think we've found...'

In an interaction with GQ, Joseph Kosinski confirmed that Top Gun 3 is in development. "I think we've found a way to do it. Not only in the scale of what we're proposing but the idea itself of the story we're telling. We're thinking much bigger...it's an existential crisis that Maverick has in this."

He further said, "It's an existential question that Maverick has to deal with, that would make Maverick feel small, I think, as a movie, compared to what we're talking about".

When asked about Tom Cruise's iconic character, Joseph Kosinski said, "Yeah, there's still more story to tell for him. There's one last ride. So, we're working on it now".

When Tom Cruise had made it clear that he would be focusing on Top Gun and Days of Thunder sequels

During the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning premiere, the actor was asked if the movie would indeed be his last one to which he coolly replied, "They don't call it final for nothing," and went on to add, “For me, it's never goodbye. It's like, 'We'll see you again.' Do you know what I mean? It's like we're there, and I just have a lot of joy in making the movie.”

Cruise's statement also makes it clear he won't be completely leaving the franchise aside, but most likely will continue serving as executive producer and hopefully a few cameos. The actor will now be working on two sequels. The first is for Top Gun: Maverick and the second is a sequel to his 1990 blockbuster, Days of Thunder.

Top Gun: Maverick is set after thirty years of service, which leads Maverick to train a group of elite TOPGUN graduates to prepare for a high-profile mission while Maverick battles his past demons.