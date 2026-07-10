/Tom Holland's Spider-Man co-star JK Simmons reveals they never met despite working on the same Marvel films

Hollywood veteran actor J.K. Simmons may be one of the few actors to appear across multiple Spider-Man eras, but there's one surprising connection he still hasn't made. The Oscar winner recently revealed that he has never met Tom Holland, despite reprising his role as J. Jonah Jameson in two of the actor's Marvel films.

JK Simmons on never meeting Tom Holland

JK Simmons explained that although he appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, his scenes were filmed separately and he never crossed paths with Holland on set, as per the report of Entertainment Weekly. Speaking in interaction with Happy Sad Confused, JK Simmons said, "I have not met Tom Holland. Delightful guy, I'm told."

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He also recalled that his return as J. Jonah Jameson in Far From Home came together at the last minute during post-production, making the cameo an unexpected addition to the MCU. Simmons further revealed that he is not part of the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, putting to rest speculation about another appearance as the iconic newspaper editor.

All about JK Simmons

JK Simmons is one of the renowned American actors. He is best known for his role in Whiplash (2014), for which he had bagged an Academy Award. He shot to global stardom after portraying the iconic role of ruthless newspaper editor J Jonah Jameson across the Spider-Man franchise.

He famously played the vicious white supremacist Vernon Schillinger on HBO's Oz and the empathetic Dr Emil Skoda across the Law & Order franchise. Notable appearances include his roles in Juno, Burn After Reading, La La Land, and as Commissioner Gordon in the DC Extended Universe.

When will Spider-Man: Brand New Day release in India?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton and is the fourth installment in the Spider-Man franchise. The film will see Tom Holland reprising his role alongside Zendaya. Apart from the duo, the upcoming movie will also feature Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando and Tramell Tillman in pivotal roles.