/Tom Cruise surprises woman doomscrolling at work, viral video wins hearts online | Watch

Tom Cruise has recently taken over the internet due to an unexpected brief interaction with a woman at her workplace. The video was captured on a security camera and was shared online by a woman named Klementina.

Tom Cruise surprises a woman

The footage shows her sitting in what appears to be a break room while looking at her phone. With her back facing the open doorway, she remains unaware that the Digger actor is walking past with members of his team.

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The actor briefly looks into the room before stopping. He then turns around, walks towards the woman and reportedly bends down to check on her.

The woman soon looks up and realises that the person checking on her is none other than the Mission: Impossible star. Caught off guard, she exchanges a few words with Cruise before the two share a fist bump.

Woman on her interaction with Tom Cruise

The woman later shared the security footage on TikTok, and wrote, "He literally tapped me on my shoulder, and I don't remember what he said. I was in complete shock. He smiled, and all I could say was Tom Cruise?"

She also added text over the video that read, "When you are doomscrolling at work, and Tom Cruise decides it’s your day!"

Reacting to the video one user said, "I am a huge fan but just seeing Tom Cruise wander into my workplace would freak me out so bad I would start yelling ‘get back in the movie’ things of that nature."

Another added, "I’d lose my mind because wtf is Tom Cruise doing at my work?!?!"

One user said, "The way he stops just to check on you to make sure everything is doing fine was so kind of him because not everyone will do that."

"That’s hilarious! I can imagine his face when he realises you’re not in danger, just scrolling through TikTok," read another comment.

About Digger

Tom Cruise is currently promoting his upcoming film Digger, which is directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

The film stars the actor as Digger Rockwell, a wealthy oil tycoon whose actions trigger an environmental crisis in Greenland.

The cast also features Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Emma D'Arcy, Sophie Wilde and Burn Gorman.