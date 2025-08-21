/Thunderbolts star Florence Pugh rumoured to be a part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast just may have gotten bigger. According to multiple reports, Thunderbolts star Florence Pugh's Black Widow will be sharing the screen with Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the upcoming MCU movie for the first time alongside Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink. Pugh's role would most likely be a cameo and will lead into Avengers: Doomsday, where her character will reportedly play an important role.

Florence Pugh’s MCU journey

Florence Pugh made her MCU debut in 2021's Black Widow as Yelena Belova, Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff's sister. She would appear in the Disney+ series Hawkeye and play a major role in the recently released Thunderbolts. Pugh will also be a part of the upcoming animated series Marvel Zombies.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day filming wraps

Spider-Man: Brand New Day recently wrapped its filming schedule in London, and there has been a steady influx of leaks from the sets that offered us a look at the Spider-Man suit and Tom Holland in action, and MCU fans can't seem to get enough and adding to the already massive hype about the film thanks to Spider-Man sharing the screen with The Hulk and Punisher.

Classic Spider-Man villains return

Michael Mando will be playing the super villain Scorpion in the film. There are reports that the movie will introduce a few more classic Spider-Man villains, like Tombstone and Boomerang. There are also rumours floating around that Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin will also have a cameo in the film.

A street-level Spider-Man storyline

The movie will be a street-level Spider-Man story and be more grounded compared to the previous three MCU Spider-Man movies. The movie will be the second film in Phase Six of the MCU and will lead into the events of Avengers: Doomsday. Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and is scheduled for worldwide release on 31 July 2026.