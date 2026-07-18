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The Odyssey box office collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan's epic earns THIS much in India

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 11:58 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 11:58 IST
The Odyssey box office collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan's epic earns THIS much in India

The Odyssey Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey was released in cinemas worldwide on July 17. The film has opened with strong numbers at the box office. The cast features Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, and Zendaya. 

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has finally been released, and the film has opened in Indian theatres with impressive numbers. Led by Matt Damon, the epic has an ensemble cast including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal.

The Odyssey's box office

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected an estimated Rs 17.40 crore net on its first day across languages in India. The Odyssey grossed Rs 20.76 crore, while its net domestic collection stood at Rs 17.40 crore on opening day. The film was reportedly screened across 8,413 shows nationwide and registered an overall occupancy of 48.7 per cent.

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The original English version earned the most. It is estimated to have contributed Rs 13.75 crore net. The Hindi version earned around Rs 1.90 crore, followed by the Telugu version with nearly Rs 1.10 crore, and the Tamil release added an estimated Rs 65 lakh.

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About The Odyssey

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, which features Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Robert Pattinson as Antinous. The supporting cast also includes Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth.

The story revolves around Odysseus, who goes on a perilous decade-long journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, facing mythical creatures, formidable enemies and several trials.

WION review

WION review of the film reads, "The Odyssey is 172 minutes long but has no dull moment. Christopher Nolan weaves a magical tale of mythical islands, of forbidden forests, of treacherous voyages and of a King desperate to go back home. At the same time, The Odyssey is a story of redemption, of penance, of loyalty, of learning from mistakes. Above all, it talks of the futility of war and that perhaps should be a good enough reason to watch this film. If there is any film that you need to watch this weekend, it should be The Odyssey."

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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