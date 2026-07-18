/The Odyssey box office collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan's epic earns THIS much in India

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has finally been released, and the film has opened in Indian theatres with impressive numbers. Led by Matt Damon, the epic has an ensemble cast including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal.

The Odyssey's box office

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected an estimated Rs 17.40 crore net on its first day across languages in India. The Odyssey grossed Rs 20.76 crore, while its net domestic collection stood at Rs 17.40 crore on opening day. The film was reportedly screened across 8,413 shows nationwide and registered an overall occupancy of 48.7 per cent.

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The original English version earned the most. It is estimated to have contributed Rs 13.75 crore net. The Hindi version earned around Rs 1.90 crore, followed by the Telugu version with nearly Rs 1.10 crore, and the Tamil release added an estimated Rs 65 lakh.

About The Odyssey

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, which features Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Robert Pattinson as Antinous. The supporting cast also includes Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth.

The story revolves around Odysseus, who goes on a perilous decade-long journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, facing mythical creatures, formidable enemies and several trials.

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