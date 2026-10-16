/The Mummy 4 title revealed as Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz set for 2027 return

The Mummy franchise has remained a popular favourite among adventure-film fans, combining ancient mysteries, supernatural elements and action. Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are now set to reunite for the next instalment, with the upcoming film receiving an official title ahead of its scheduled theatrical release in 2027.

What is the title of The Mummy 4?

The next chapter in The Mummy franchise has officially been named. Universal Pictures has reportedly announced that the upcoming film starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz will be called The Mummy: The Book of the Dead, giving the long-awaited sequel a title ahead of its theatrical release next year.

Fraser will return as adventurer Rick O’Connell, while Weisz reprises her role as Evelyn “Evie” O’Connell. The announcement confirms the title, but the studio has yet to share details about the new film’s storyline. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the filmmaking duo known as Radio Silence, are directing the sequel.

Their previous credits include Ready or Not and entries in the Scream franchise. David Coggeshall has written the screenplay. Sean Daniel, who has been involved with several earlier films in the franchise, is among the producers, alongside William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and Clayton Townsend. Fraser is also serving as an executive producer.

Also Read: Rachel Weisz spotted in period look while filming The Mummy 4 in London



Although the title references the Book of the Dead, Universal has not revealed how the ancient text will feature in the new story. Further details about the plot and characters are still awaited.

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz reunion for The Mummy 4

Fraser and Weisz first starred together in the 1999 film The Mummy, which follows an expedition that accidentally awakens the ancient Egyptian priest Imhotep. The movie combined supernatural horror with action and adventure, helping establish the franchise. The pair returned for the 2001 sequel, The Mummy Returns. Weisz did not appear in the third film, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, released in 2008, in which Maria Bello played Evelyn. The new instalment brings Fraser and Weisz back together in their original roles.

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz were spotted filming together in London on October 14, 2026. Brendan Fraser wore a brown suede jacket over a green-and-black flannel shirt with jeans and boots, while Rachel Weisz wore a tailored burgundy coat and matching skirt.

Also Read: Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are returning to The Mummy franchise