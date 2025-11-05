/Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are returning to The Mummy franchise

The OGs are back. Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are all set to star in the fourth instalment of The Mummy. The two are reuniting on screen after 24 years, having starred in the first movie, The Mummy, together.

According to a report in The Variety, filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet are set to direct the fourth instalment of the decades-old action franchise. The director duo is known for reviving the Scream franchise for Paramount in 2022 and helming 2019’s Ready or Not.

About The Mummy films

Fraser and Weisz starred in the 1999 reboot of The Mummy. In the film, Brendan Fraser played a treasure hunter in 1930s Egypt who helps an archaeologist (played by Rachel Weisz) after a cursed Egyptian priest with supernatural powers reincarnates to take over the world.

The film was a box office success, and its popularity catapulted the two actors as bankable stars in Hollywood. The franchise also got sequels. The Mummy Returns came in 2001, while the third film, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor released in 2008. Rachel Weisz was not part of the third film.

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz's careers

Meanwhile, Brendan Fraser has made a comeback of sorts in recent years. In 2021, he featured in No Sudden Move, even won an Oscar for his performance in the 2022 film, The Whale. He has since appeared in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Max Barbakow's Brothers.

Fraser was recently seen in the Japanese film Rental Family, which had its world premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Rachel Weisz has had a successful career since starring in The Mummy films. She won an Oscar for The Constant Gardener and, more recently, a BAFTA Award for The Favourite. She recently starred as Melina Vostokoff in Marvel's Black Widow.