/Rachel Weisz spotted in period look while filming The Mummy 4 in London

Hollywood actress Rachel Weisz is returning to one of her most recognisable roles as production on The Mummy 4 gets underway. The actress has now been spotted on the London set, offering the first glimpse of her back as Evelyn O’Connell nearly 25 years after she last played the character in The Mummy Returns.

Viral pics of Rachel Weisz on the sets of The Mummy 4

Rachel Weisz is officially back in the world of The Mummy. The actress has been spotted filming the upcoming fourth instalment in London, giving fans their first look at her return as Evelyn O’Connell.

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The newly surfaced set photos show Weisz dressed in a distinctly period-inspired ensemble while filming scenes outside the British Museum. She was seen wearing a brown cropped jacket, a rust-coloured blouse and scarf, a mustard-yellow polka-dot skirt, long gloves and a wide-brimmed brown hat.

She also carried a structured leather briefcase and appeared to be holding an old-fashioned radio. While several other posts on social media showcased Brendan Fraser, many are stating it to be AI-generated.

Rachel Weisz's role in The Mummy franchise

Weisz last portrayed Evelyn in 2001's The Mummy Returns. She did not return for 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, with Maria Bello taking over the role. The new film therefore marks Weisz's first appearance as Evelyn in the franchise in more than two decades.

Reportedly, the reason behind Rachel Weisz not returning to The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) is due to scheduling conflicts, newborn childcare demands and dissatisfaction with the script. Reports also noted that she was unhappy with how the character of Evelyn was written, specifically having to play the mother of a 21-year-old adult son when she was only 37 at the time. Weisz stated in interviews that she never actually got the chance to review or formally evaluate the final script before dropping out.

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