/Street Fighter movie gets official release date and game-inspired teaser

The upcoming Street Fighter movie has officially locked in a 2026 release date, along with a playful teaser inspired by its video game origins. The teaser serves as a nostalgic throwback to the classic arcade game, featuring the original logo and presenting the star-studded cast in the style of a fighter selection screen. The movie will be the second live-action movie based on the popular video game series since the cult classic 1994 film.

Meet the star-studded cast of Street Fighter

Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe.

What to expect from the Street Fighter movie

The movie follows martial artists Ken Masters and Ryu, who are recruited by Chun-Li to take part in the infamous World Warrior Tournament, a no-holds-barred martial arts tournament that brings the world's best fighters together. However, Ken and Ryu soon realise that there is a vast criminal conspiracy behind it. While the casting revealed a few of the franchise's villains, it remains to be seen who the main antagonist of the film will be. If it follows the plot of the game, the tournament was organised by the supervillain M. Bison and his crime syndicate, Shadaloo.

Street Fighter release date

The movie will be directed by Kitao Sakurai, best known for the 2021 Netflix comedy Bad Trip, with a script penned by Captain America: Brave New World writer Dalan Musson. Street Fighter will hit the big screen worldwide on October 16, 2026.

