/Spider-Man: Brand New Day shatters box office records in India, earns over Rs 216 crore in just 3 days of release

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has delivered a historic box office performance in India, officially becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 in the country within just three days of release.
Driven by massive audience demand and exceptional word-of-mouth, the web-slinger’s latest outing has already generated a monumental Rs 216 crore gross Box Office collection. The superhero phenomenon kicked off with a record-shattering Rs 73 crore on Thursday, followed by a solid Rs 58.4 crore on Friday. The film experienced a massive surge on Saturday, collecting Rs 85 crore—a staggering 46% increase over Friday's numbers.
To cater to its unprecedented craze, the movie secured the widest release ever in Indian cinema history across 5,000+ screens, while also setting the record for the highest number of shows played for any film in the country.
Available in six languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada—the release has proved to be a country-wide theatrical event.
Also read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day review: A mature Peter Parker navigates heartbreak, loneliness and new evil
Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection in North America
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On the global stage, Spider-Man: Brand New Day matched its domestic momentum by opening to a massive $168 million in North America, setting the record for the biggest domestic opening day of all time.
The film raked in a massive $355 million in its opening weekend in North America, industry estimates showed Sunday.
The opening was the second-biggest in domestic box office history, only behind Avengers: Endgame (2019) at $357 million, not adjusted for inflation, according to Box Office Mojo.
The film -- which also stars Zendaya (who happens to be Holland's wife), Mark Ruffalo, Florence Pugh, and Sadie Sink -- sees Peter Parker living in isolation after he erased his identity from the world, confronting a personal transformation and new threats.