/Spider-Man: Brand New Day shatters box office records in India, earns over Rs 216 crore in just 3 days of release

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has delivered a historic box office performance in India, officially becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 in the country within just three days of release.

Driven by massive audience demand and exceptional word-of-mouth, the web-slinger’s latest outing has already generated a monumental Rs 216 crore gross Box Office collection. The superhero phenomenon kicked off with a record-shattering Rs 73 crore on Thursday, followed by a solid Rs 58.4 crore on Friday. The film experienced a massive surge on Saturday, collecting Rs 85 crore—a staggering 46% increase over Friday's numbers.

To cater to its unprecedented craze, the movie secured the widest release ever in Indian cinema history across 5,000+ screens, while also setting the record for the highest number of shows played for any film in the country.

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Available in six languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada—the release has proved to be a country-wide theatrical event.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection in North America

On the global stage, Spider-Man: Brand New Day matched its domestic momentum by opening to a massive $168 million in North America, setting the record for the biggest domestic opening day of all time.

The film raked in a massive $355 million in its opening weekend in North America, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The opening was the second-biggest in domestic box office history, only behind Avengers: Endgame (2019) at $357 million, not adjusted for inflation, according to Box Office Mojo.