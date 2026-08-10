/Spider-Man Brand New Day box office India: Tom Holland starrer eyes Rs 500 crore milestone

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero, is emerging as one of the year's biggest Hollywood releases in India. With strong audience interest surrounding Holland's return as Peter Parker and the film's larger Marvel storyline, its theatrical performance has received positive reviews from audience and critics in India. The film is now being projected as a potential contender for the Rs 500-crore mark in the Indian market.
Spider-Man Brand New to soon enter Rs 500 crore club
As per Sacnilk report, on day 12, Spider-Man : Brand New Day is currently running across 5129 shows and has collected a net of Rs 1.19 crore. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 498.27 crore, and total net collection of India is Rs 416.64 crore. The overall occupancy of the film recorded is 31.9%. The overall occupancy recorded in various versions is English (11%), Hindi (54%), Tamil (15%) and Telugu (11%).
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The same report stated that the morning shows began with a relatively quiet occupancy of about 9 percent, the interest peaked significantly during the night shows, climbing to nearly 40 percent. The late-night momentum was a clear indicator of the weekend surge to come.
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Marvel's introduction of X-Men character Jean Grey
The Marvel Cinematic Universe officially introduces Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, played by actress Sadie Sink. The film portrays a young pre-X-Men Jean as a troubled, isolate teen with raw telepathix and telekinetic powers who initially crosses paths with Peter Parker as reluctant adversary.
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Sadie Sink takes over the role as a universe-native MCU version of Jean Grey, separate from the previous 20th Century Fox iterations played by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner. Jean is introduced as the desperate foster kid mind-hopping and teleporting her consciousness into various bodies to break into a government facility (Damage Control) in search of her missing sister Sara.
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This appearance lays the groundwork for the upcoming MCU's X-Men reboot, which will lines up other reportedly announced young mutant castings, like Kit Connor as Cyclops and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released in cinemas on July 30 in India.