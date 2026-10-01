/Sia strikes $180 million deal to sell half of her music catalogue: Report

Sia is one of the most recognisable singer-songwriters in contemporary pop music, known for hits such as Chandelier, Titanium and Cheap Thrills. The Australian artist has now made a major move involving the music behind some of her biggest songs, agreeing to sell a 50 per cent stake in her catalogue, as per a report.

Sia to sell her major hit tracks for $180 million?

As per a TMZ report, Sia has reached an agreement to sell half of her music catalogue and has sold a 50 per cent stake to entertainment and investment company Pophouse for a total of $180 million. The deal includes music connected to some of her best-known songs, including Chandelier, Titanium and Cheap Thrills. However, the financial arrangement surrounding the catalogue has been complicated by Sia's divorce from Daniel Bernad.

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The documents reportedly show that Sia is set to receive $165 million for songs she wrote before she married Bernad. He has agreed to waive any rights to that money in exchange for a $1 million payment from Sia. There is also another $15 million linked to songs Sia created after their marriage. That amount is reportedly being held in escrow while the former couple determines how the money will ultimately be divided.

Sia filed for divorce from Bernad in March 2025 after the couple had been married for roughly two years. They share a son, and their divorce proceedings have included separate agreements concerning custody and child support. For Pophouse, the agreement adds another major artist catalogue to its growing music investment portfolio. The Swedish entertainment investment company has also been involved in catalogue deals involving artists including Tina Turner.

All about Sia

Sia, born as Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, is a famous Australian singer, songwriter and music video director. She began her career in the mid-1990s as a singer in an Adelaide acid jazz band called Crisp. She released her first solo album, OnlySee, in 1997, followed by Healing Is Difficult in 2001. Later, the singer gained early cult-following success as a featured vocalist for the British trip-hop group Zero 7.

Her emotional song Breathe Me played in the final scene of the TV show Six Feet Under in 2005. This brought her major indie recognition in the United States. Despite critical praise, she faced severe personal challenges, including substance abuse and depression.