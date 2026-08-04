/Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis welcome first child together

Sebastian Stan, 43, and Annabelle Wallis, 41, are officially parents. The couple quietly welcomed their newborn last month, maintaining their signature privacy as no further details regarding the baby's name or gender have been publicly released. Representatives for both actors could not be reached for comment.

The arrival comes several months after the pair subtly revealed they were expecting during an April walk through New York City. At the time, Wallis showed off her baby bump in a loose-fitting black dress layered with a brown jacket, accessorized with a cheetah print bag and black sunglasses, while Stan walked alongside her in a white shirt, denim jacket, and brown trousers.

Sebastian Stan on fatherhood

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While discussing his upcoming Cristian Mungiu-directed film Fjord, which premieres in August and explores themes of self-worth and parenting, the Captain America: The Winter Soldier star opened up about entering this milestone stage of life.

“I want to be a good dad,” Stan shared during an interview with Deadline.

He expanded on how the role prompted deeper reflection as he prepared for his child's arrival, “I’m feeling the responsibility of being a good father. And not to mention a good man. I’m 43, and I feel, in a lot of ways, I’m just starting to learn now. It’s just crazy to me. So, I love when I see I’m discovering different people’s point of view. I try to read as much as I can, no matter what the point of view is, just to understand it.”

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis romance

Stan and Wallis first sparked romance rumours in May 2022 after being spotted together at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party. They gradually made more public appearances together in 2024, including red-carpet debuts at the Berlin Film Festival for A Different Man and the Cannes Film Festival for The Apprentice. When Stan won his first Golden Globe in January, he made a rare public declaration during his acceptance speech, stating, “Annabelle, I love you.”