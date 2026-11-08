/Scarlett Johansson opens up about DC debut in The Batman: Part II, says 'It triggered existential angst'

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson is no stranger to complex characters, having showcased her versatility across a wide range of roles. Her upcoming DC debut in The Batman: Part II is drawing attention after she opened up about the challenges of working on Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated sequel. In a recent interview, Johansson said the role pushed her out of her comfort zone.

Scarlett Johansson opens up about her mystery role in The Batman: Part II

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Johansson said her role in The Batman: Part II was more challenging than her upcoming horror film, The Exorcist: Martyrs. She admitted that the part took her out of her comfort zone.

She said, "Probably the role in The Batman, because it gave me a lot of existential angst, for some reason. It was very hard to figure out. I don’t know why, whether it was just the role or it was just where I am in my life, but it was just hard to crack it. And that’s all I can say about it."

Johansson’s casting in The Batman: Part II was first reported in December 2025, when she was said to be in final negotiations to join the DC sequel starring Robert Pattinson. On May 14, 2026, director Matt Reeves confirmed her casting on X. Welcoming Johansson to Gotham, Reeves shared a GIF of the actress from her 2013 film Under the Skin with the caption, “Next exit, Gotham… Welcome.”

About Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson is one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed and versatile actresses, known for her work across independent dramas, romantic films, action thrillers and major franchises. She rose to international fame with Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation and Girl with a Pearl Earring, then became a global star as Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Her other notable films include The Prestige, Lucy, The Avengers, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, Ghost in the Shell and Jurassic World Rebirth. Her performances in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit earned her two Academy Award nominations in 2020.

With The Batman: Part II, Johansson is set to make her DC debut, moving from Marvel’s superhero franchise to Gotham City. Directed by Matt Reeves, the sequel stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman and is currently scheduled for release in February 2028.