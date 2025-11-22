Happy Birthday Scarlett Johansson: Lucy, Black Widow- Watch 6 best movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more

22 November happens to be the birthday of one of the glamorous actresses of Hollywood. Scarlett Johansson has created a legacy through her unforgettable and charismatic roles in several movies. Check the list of her best movies you can't miss watching.
Scarlett Johansson is Hollywood’s most versatile actress, known for her power-packed and stunning performances. The actress has successfully showcased her aura in action-packed blockbusters to suspenseful hits. Garnering much popularity and creating a massive fanbase, she has been titled a global superstar. Let's take a look at her amazing movies.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Scarlett Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff, who is a member of the Avengers. She is on the run while confronting her past. She deals with a dangerous conspiracy with the Red Room, a Soviet-era assassin training program.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Starring Scarlett Johansson as Lucy, this movie showcases her dealing with a drug mule's body. She is forcibly given a synthetic drug that affects her mental and physical abilities.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Gareth Edwards, the action sci-fi stars Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett, who leads a team on a mission to extract DNA from the creatures for the life-saving benefits to mankind.
Where to watch: Netflix
A 2019 movie is about a theatre director, Charlie, played by Adam Driver, and his actor wife, Nicole, played by Scarlett Johansson. The couple undergoes a painful and messy divorce despite their extra efforts to co-parent their son.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Scarlett Johansson played the role of Alex, who is the daughter of 51-year-old advertising executive, Dan Foreman, played by Dennis Quaid. The story takes an unexpected turn when Dan is shifted to a lower position by his company and assigned a new boss, Carter Duryea.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
A 1997 movie in which Scarlett Johansson plays the older sister named Molly Pruitt, of an eight-year-old boy, Alex. He fights off the thieves who are trying to get a top-secret computer chip hidden in his toy car.