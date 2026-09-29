Saved by the Bell actor Dennis Haskins dies at 75

Dennis Haskins, best known for Saved by the Bell, has passed away at the age of 75. He became popular for playing Principal Richard Belding in the hit sitcom.

The news was confirmed by the actor's longtime agent, Jay Schachter, who said, "It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding, and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more,” Schachter said. “He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what," as quoted by Variety.

The cause of his death and other details have not been revealed.

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Dennis Haskins dies at 75

Haskins had mostly kept his health struggles away from the public eye. Nut as per a tribute shared by his friend and former caregiver Kimberly Snow, "About eight years ago, he became ill. He had been silent about his fight with Parkinson’s, among other health concerns, because he did not want the attention. He did not want to have to tell people. He would say, ‘What do I even say?’ So I respected his wishes and stayed quiet, and I helped him through his journey into the next chapter of his life."

However, no official information has established Parkinson’s disease as the cause of Haskins’ death.

How Dennis Haskins landed the role of Mr. Belding

Haskins’ hit role began with Good Morning, Miss Bliss, the Disney Channel series that introduced him as Principal Richard Belding. The show was later reworked for NBC as Saved by the Bell, which premiered in 1989.

As the principal of Bayside High School, Mr. Belding was frequently caught in the middle of the schemes involving Zack Morris, A.C. Slater, Screech Powers and their classmates.

Haskins remained part of the franchise through its original run and later returned as Belding for Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which continued until 2000.

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He eventually reprised the role once more in a 2015 Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon sketch featuring several of the original cast members.

The character became closely associated with the catchphrase, “Hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?”

Dennis Haskins’ career

Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on November 18, 1950, Haskins worked in the entertainment business as a music manager, agent and concert promoter before becoming a familiar face on television. His early acting credits included appearances in television series such as The Dukes of Hazzard and Magnum, P.I.