/Rod Stewart announces final rock and roll tour following health concerns; details inside

Rod Stewart is ready to bid farewell to life on the road. The 81-year-old music icon on Monday announced a new run of concerts across the UK and Europe in 2027, and it will be his final rock and roll tour.

Rod Stewart's final tour

He took to his Instagram to reveal that the upcoming The Final Encore Tour will begin in April 2027 and continue through July. "Ladies and gentlemen, after much deliberation and sadness, I have to announce that next year will be my last tour ever, ever, ever. I’m not retiring, but this will be the last rock and roll tour," he said in his video message.

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Also Read: Rod Stewart cancels farewell tour after undergoing heart procedure

He also thanked his fans for supporting him throughout his career.

"Well, here we go… one last time! Come and see me on my The Final Encore Tour for one more round of rock ’n’ roll. I’m really looking forward to it. Get your tickets now with link in the bio," the post read.

Rod Stewart's final tour dates

The Final Encore Tour is set to open at Dublin's 3Arena on April 23, 2027. Stewart will then perform in Belfast and Glasgow before heading to Birmingham, Manchester and London in May.

The European leg features cities including Amsterdam, Antwerp, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Rättvik, Trondheim, Bergen, Budapest, Munich, Pula, Prague and Kraków.

The tour is set to conclude at ZAG Arena in Hannover, Germany, on July 24.

In a separate statement announcing the tour, Stewart said, "My dear friends, the time has come to say farewell to life on the road. After more than six decades, The Final Encore will most definitely be my last. I’ve been singing the music I love since I was 19 years old, and I’ve had the privilege of taking it around the world to all of you. It has given me a life beyond anything I could ever have imagined, and I hope I’ve given you some fond memories in return. So, may I take this opportunity to thank you for making this extraordinary life possible."

Stewart's health concerns

Earlier this year, the singer was forced to cancel some dates of his One Last Time tour after undergoing a routine coronary stent procedure.

His health concerns first came to light after he nearly fainted during a performance in Utah in June. Stewart used an oxygen mask during the incident before completing the concert.

His representatives later confirmed that he had undergone the heart procedure. “Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities. On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage. Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates," his representatives said at the time.

The cancellations affected several scheduled performances, including dates in the US, Mexico and his Las Vegas residency.

About Stewart's career

Stewart's association with live music dates back to the 1960s. He initially performed as a busker and later became associated with groups including the Jeff Beck Group and Faces. Then he established himself as a successful solo artist.