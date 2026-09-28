/Shakira’s October 3 Madrid concert to be livestreamed globally: When and where to watch

Fans of Shakira are excited to attend her Madrid residency. However, the Colombian singer has opened up one of its biggest nights not just to the audience at the venue, but to fans worldwide. Her October 3 concert will be livestreamed globally, allowing viewers around the world to enjoy the performance from home.

When and where to watch Shakira live

Titled Amazon Music Presents: Shakira Live From Madrid, the concert will be streamed from the Iberdrola Music venue, where the singer is currently performing as part of her ES LATINA European Residency.

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The October 3 show will begin at 8:45 PM CEST in Madrid, which translates to 2:45 PM ET in the US, 12:45 PM in Mexico City, 3:45 PM in Brazil, 7:45 PM BST in the UK and 12:15 AM IST in India on October 4.

Viewers will be able to access the livestream through the Amazon Music app, Prime Video, the Amazon Music app on Fire TV and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

Additionally, a paid subscription will not be required, and the concert will also be available as a replay for 24 hours following the live broadcast.

First full Shakira concert to livestream globally

The Madrid performance will mark the first time a complete Shakira concert has been livestreamed globally, and it comes during the final phase of the singer’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

Her Madrid residency began on September 18 and is set to continue until October 11, with 12 concerts being staged as part of the wider ES LATINA cultural programme.

The residency also marks Shakira’s return to performing in Spain after an eight-year gap.

The singer has already welcomed several special guests during the Madrid shows, including Alejandro Sanz, Manuel Turizo, Ptazeta, and Laura Pausini.

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Speaking about the concert, Shakira said, "The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour has become more than I could ever have imagined, and I am so proud of it. I’m so excited to take it even further by sharing this special evening with fans around the world, together with Amazon Music," as quoted by Amazon.