Shakira electrifies the crowd with 10-minute power performance at MTV VMAs 2023

Shakira is truly an icon when it comes to representing her home country and its culture on the international stage. The Grammy-winning artist paid tribute to her decades-long career with a power-packed 10-minute performance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. She started off with “She Wolf” in which she was seen dancing to the wild choreography featured in the song’s iconic 2009 music video. She then rapidly transitioned into her and Rauw Alejandro’s “Te Felicito,” and followed up with her and Karol G’s “TQG.”

She also gave her initial hits a tribute as she sang and belly danced through “Objection,” “Whenever, Wherever,” and “Hips Don’t Lie.” After wrapping up her performance, Shakira walked back to the stage to accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award from Wyclef Jean. Shakira thanked her family and creative partners and especially thanked her “army” of fans. MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift gets a camera dedicated just to herself, emerges biggest winner

The Vanguard Award honour is a first for Shakira and even more special since with this award she became the first South American artist to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Previously, singers like Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott have received this honour. MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift wins big, full list of winners

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” Bruce Gillmer — president of music, music talent, programming and events, for Paramount — said in a previous statement. “Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long-lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.” Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez cheer for each other at the 2023 MTV VMAs, see pics, videos

For the 2023 MTV VMAs, Shakira was nominated in four categories – artist of the year, best collaboration for “TQG” with Karol, and well as best Latin video for both “TQG” and “Acróstico.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.