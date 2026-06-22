/Rod Stewart pauses Utah concert to use oxygen tank on stage amid health crisis | Watch

Iconic singer Rod Stewart had to pause his Utah concert on Friday after he nearly fainted on stage mid-performance and later needed an oxygen tank. Stewart was performing at West Valley City’s Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre when he started feeling unwell.

The 81-year-old looked visibly unwell during his show on June 19. After struggling to finish his hit Young Turks, he was spotted feeling discomfort before he used an oxygen tank to help with his breathing, reports claimed.

The singer later told the crowd that he had almost fainted but insisted that the “show must go on.” He jokingly asked the audience, “Would you mind if I sat down for this one?” before continuing his performance.

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The veteran singer ultimately finished the concert while seated on a chair.

While it is not clear what led to Rod Stewart’s health getting worse, a report in TMZ stated that the location of the concert may have played a part. West Valley City is situated 4,300 feet above sea level.

Stewart’s health struggles

Stewart has had his share of health issues in the past decade or two. The rock legend suffered from thyroid cancer in the early 2000s, which left him unable to sing for nine months. He was later diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017, as per USA Today. After a lengthy bout with the flu last year, Stewart cancelled several shows.

Earlier this month, Stewart faced criticism after he cancelled a June 12 concert at San Diego less than an hour before its scheduled time. The singer had cited health issues for cancelling at the last moment. Hours later, Rod Stewart was spotted at Scotland's World Cup match in Boston.

“He travelled to the venue and made every effort to perform, but on the advice of his doctors, and following a diagnosis of an acute upper respiratory infection that has resulted in laryngitis, he is unable to take the stage this evening,” a statement by the venue's Instagram handle read at the time.

Stewart is currently on his One Last Time farewell tour. In May, he had claimed that One Last Time could mark the end of his large-scale touring career.

The singer has concerts lined up throughout July and August as part of the One Last Time tour, which is set to end with a performance in St. Louis on August 15