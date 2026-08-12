/Rod Stewart cancels farewell tour after undergoing heart procedure

Rod Stewart is taking four weeks off from his farewell tour. The singer cancelled upcoming shows after undergoing a routine coronary stent procedure, days after postponing his Cincinnati concert.
Stewart’s team said in a statement that the procedure went well and he is now recovering under medical supervision.
“Following further medical evaluation, Sir Rod Stewart has successfully undergone a routine coronary stent procedure,” Stewart said in a post shared on Instagram on Tuesday.
“Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities. On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage. Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates.”