/‘Took Labour Day literally’! Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin welcome baby girl

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are parents now! On Monday, the couple announced that they have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Ironically, Barbara went into labour on Labour Day, Sept. 7, and in their announcement post, they joked, "“We took Labor Day literally this year, 👼🏻.''
In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared a photo of themselves with their backs to the camera, holding their infant daughter. The trio looked cool in Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys as they watched a game together.