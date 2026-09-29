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‘Took Labour Day literally’! Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin welcome baby girl

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 08:56 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 08:56 IST
‘Took Labour Day literally’! Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin welcome baby girl

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Photograph: (Instagram/Barbara Palvin)

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In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared a photo of themselves with their backs to the camera, holding their infant daughter. The trio looked cool in Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys as they watched a game together. 

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are parents now! On Monday, the couple announced that they have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Ironically, Barbara went into labour on Labour Day, Sept. 7, and in their announcement post, they joked, "“We took Labor Day literally this year, 👼🏻.''

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared a photo of themselves with their backs to the camera, holding their infant daughter. The trio looked cool in Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys as they watched a game together.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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