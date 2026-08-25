/Sandra Bullock on Bryan Randall's death, reveals how her children coped with his ALS battle

Sandra Bullock has recently opened up about the most painful moment of her life when her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, died of ALS. During a podcast, she also revealed how her children navigated the illness and eventual loss of Randall.

Sandra Bullock on Randall's demise

While speaking on the SmartLess podcast, Bullock shared how she cared for her partner during his private battle with ALS and the different ways her children, Louis and Laila, processed the changes happening at home.

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Randall died in August 2023 after a three-year battle with the disease.

"Eventually, once there is a situation where you’re bedridden, we all have to go there. It was in my house, and I did my best to set up whatever I could, and I am lucky in that I had the means to pay for it," she said.

Bullock added that her children could understand the changes happening around them. "They could see. They have eyes. And, they are very, very astute kids. Very astute because they not only see the physical change, [but] there’s a behaviour that changes in all of us."

How Bullock's kids handled the situation

Speaking about how her kids handled the situation, the actress added, "Louis handled it very differently than Laila. About two years before Bryan passed, he saw it was a dynamic that wasn’t healthy for him to be around. So, he’s very evolved. He’s like, ‘You know what? I’m here for you.’ I didn’t want him to become the man of the family at that age. My job [was] to be both at that time."

She wanted her son to retain as much of his childhood as possible, as they were also dealing with the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want him to be a kid during a pandemic when everything is already f***** anyway and people are suffering everywhere," she said. "So me asking for help, I felt the guilt because everyone else was already suffering. But, he chose to just be there, and support and help me on the things that were easy for me. But, he smartly disengaged himself and said, this is a safer space for me to sit. And I said, absolutely you go."

Recalling her daughter's approach, Bullock said, "Laila, on the other hand, was more bonded until about six months out. And then she says, ‘Can you please say no when they call me over to go visit?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And I said, ‘But, if you do wanna go visit, I will come with you, and I will be right there. And if you tap out, I am right there.'"

About Bullock and Randall

The two began dating in 2015 after he was hired to photograph one of Louis' birthday parties. The couple kept much of their relationship private, and Bullock later revealed that Randall had also chosen to keep his ALS diagnosis away from the public.