What is ALS, the disease that claimed life of Sandra Bullock's partner?

Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock lost her long-time partner Bryan Randall on August 5. Randall was suffering from a disease called Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The Oscar-winning actress met Randall, a model-turned-photographer at her son Louis’ birthday party, where he was hired to capture the event in 2015.

Together, Bullock and Randall were parents to three children- Bullock’s adopted kids Louis Bardo and Laila, and a daughter Randall had from a previous relationship.

Randall was diagnosed with ALS disease in 2020 but his journey with the disease began several years ago. He remained steadfast in his decision to maintain a low profile about himself and his disease.

What is ALS?

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NIH), Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a rare neurological disease that affects motor neurons—those nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement.

The disease is progressive, meaning the symptoms get worse over time. ALS has no cure and there is no effective treatment to reverse its progression.

ALS is a type of motor neuron disease. As motor neurons degenerate and die, they stop sending messages to the muscles, which causes the muscles to weaken, start to twitch (fasciculation), and waste away (atrophy). Eventually, the brain loses its ability to initiate and control voluntary movements.

Early signs and symptoms of ALS

Early symptoms include:

Muscle twitches in the arm, leg, shoulder, or tongue

Muscle cramps

Tight and stiff muscles (spasticity)

Muscle weakness affecting an arm, a leg, the neck, or diaphragm

Slurred and nasal speech

Difficulty chewing or swallowing

As the disease progresses, muscle weakness and atrophy spread to other parts of your body.

ALS: Who all are at risk?

Per sources, although anyone can suffer from ALS, the risk is high for people who are 60 to 85 years old. According to NIH, males are slightly more likely to develop ALS.

The race and ethnicity of the person also play a role in causing this disease. A report by MayoClinic states that Caucasians and non-Hispanics are most likely to develop the disease.

There’s no treatment to reverse ALS

Unfortunately, the treatments available for ALS can only make living with the disease easier and not offer a cure.

The management of this neurological ailment includes lifestyle changes, rehabilitation, physical and occupational therapy, communication support, breathing support, and a few medicines that mitigate the symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies)

