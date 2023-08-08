Rejoice Travis Scott fans! Singer's Utopia debuts with second biggest streaming for 2023

Travis Scott’s fans will be happy as the singer’s latest Utopia tops the albums list this week and lands at number 1 spot. This is the third-biggest week of 2023 for any album. This comes after Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift’s high-profile songs this year that remained atop for a long time. Utopia also grabbed the spot for having the second-largest streaming week of the year.

Utopia: Travis Scott hits it out of the park

Utopia has about 19 songs on its list and this is the first time he’s come out with such an extensive set post his 2018 album Astroworld. That time, Astroworld tragedy hogged the limelight as he performed the set at his concert and it resulted in deaths owing to poor management. Since the tragedy, Travis Scott has led a low-key life and tried to work on his image that got affected by it.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott also has two top five songs on Billboard’s singles chart including “Meltdown,” featuring Drake at number 3, and “Fe!n,” featuring Playboi Carti, at number 5.

