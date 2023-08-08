Marvel movies have ruined Hollywood comedy: Pitch Perfect actor Adam Devine

Adam Devine doesn’t think Marvel films are doing any good to the Hollywood classic comedy genre. Appearing on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast during his press tour for Netflix’s The Out-Laws, Adam Devine said that Marvel movies and other superhero films have killed the traditional Hollywood comedy.

Why he thinks like this is because he feels that Marvel movies rely a lot on humour like your Ant-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy films and thus, they have become Hollywood’s new de-facto comedy films.

Why he thinks Marvel films have killed Hollywood comedy?

Adam said, “You watch comedies nowadays and you’re like, this is not a fucking comedy. Where are the jokes? Where are the bits? There’s still good [comedy] shows, but movie comedy…it’s hard. My theory: I think Marvel ruined it. I feel like superhero movies ruined comedies because you go to the theatre and you expect to watch something that cost $200 million to make, and comedy movies aren’t that. So you’re like, ‘Why would I spend the same amount of money to go watch a little comedy in the theatre if I can spend that and watch something that is worth $200 million?’ And they still make those movies kind of funny, like, ‘Oh my god, is that raccoon talking? This is hilarious!’ Which it is, but it’s not a real comedy.”

“Every studio used to put out several comedies a year,” Adam Devin said. “And there were like 45 comedies in the theatre per year. So every week or so, there’s a new comedy in the theatres. Now, last year, there were like 6 or 7. It’s crazy.”

As for Adam’s latest project, The Out-Laws, is produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison company. The film also stars Pierce Brosnan, Nina Dobrev and Ellen Barkin. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.