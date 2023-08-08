Who is Tory Lanez? Canadian rapper's sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion delayed

The sentencing of Canadian rapper Tory Lanez for shooting fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion has been delayed until Tuesday. The 31-year-old was found guilty of shooting Megan in her feet during an argument after a party in 2020, BBC reported.

Tory, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of three gun-related charges in December and has been held in jail since then. The sentencing will put an end to a three-year saga for the artists and fans.

Here's all you need to about Tory Lanez and the shooting incident:

Who is Tory Lanez?

Daystar Shemuelo Shua Peterson, professionally known as Tory Lanez is a Canadian rapper and songwriter born on 27 July 1992. He is also rumoured to be related to Canadian rapper Drake.

The star first gained recognition in 2013 after the release of his song "Conflicts of My Soul: The 146 Story." His hit songs and album include I Told You, Say It and Luv, which also made it to the Billboard Top 100.



The shooting of Megan Thee Stallion:

On 12 July 2020, after leaving the house party hosted by Kylie Jenner, Tory was arrested in the Hollywood Hills and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his weapon.

Megan in an Instagram post after the surgery said "the gunshot wounds are a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

During a live, she accused Lanez and his publicist of lying. She said, "You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lyin' and shit. Stop lyin'. Why lie?"

Megan's lawyers demand a 13-year prison term for Tory for the damage and trauma he has caused to her. In a written statement during the hearing, Megan's statement read, "Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same."

However, Tory's attorneys are demanding a release from jail to make the male star enter a residential substance abuse programme. They said that the evidence that led to his conviction is questionable at best and the lack of his remorse should not be considered a factor in his sentencing.

The sentence is set to resume on Tuesday at 10:30 am in Lose Angeles, where Megan might show up.

