Jurassic Park star Sam Neill is no more. The actor breathed his last on Monday (July 13), two days after he shared that he's cancer-free following his five-year battle with the deadly disease. Days after Neill's death, his ex, Laura Tingle, talked about the actor's final weeks, revealing that he was pretty sick for weeks.

In 2023, Neill revealed that he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

Sam Neill’s ex-Laura Tingle on Sam Neill’s cancer battle

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Tingle, who dated Neill from 2018 to 2021, talked about the actor on the radio show, Sydney Mornings, on Tuesday as she shared what the actor's final days and years-long battle with cancer were like.

In 2023, Neill revealed that he's suffering from only one kind of cancer, but in the last five years, he actually fought various forms of cancer.

“He’d been fighting various forms of cancer for at least the last five years intensively. And that takes a toll on anybody’s body,” Tingle shared.

Speaking further, she revealed that the actor had gone through a lot of chemo and a lot of immunotherapy.

“He’d had a lot of chemo and a lot of immunotherapy and, thankfully, it had finally cleared him of the blood cancer that he’d had, but it left him pretty compromised in terms of his immune system and I think his poor body sort of got a bit exhausted, as makes sense,” she continued.

“So, he’s been pretty sick for the last couple of weeks and everybody who loved him has been willing him on, from near and far. But, I think it was just a bit too much to recover from one more time,” she added.

In April, the actor revealed that he's cancer-free. But in the last months of his life, the actor caught pneumonia.

Neill’s fellow New Zealand actor Rima Te Wiata told the New Zealand Herald, “It really sucks, actually.”

“I think he would be like: ‘For goodness sake, I got over my cancer. And now look, now I get pneumonia. What next?'” She added that Neill is “on his big journey now,” Te Wiata said.

Known for portraying Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, he has had a career spanning over five decades. In a statement, ''the loss was sudden and unexpected.''