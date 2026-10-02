/Reacher universe expands as Neagley lands Season 2 renewal

The Reacher universe is expanding further, with Prime Video bringing back one of its popular characters for another chapter. Neagley, the action spinoff centred on Maria Sten’s Frances Neagley, has officially been renewed for a second season following the debut of its first eight episodes this year in September.

Neagley renewed for season 2

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Prime Video has officially ordered a second season of Neagley, giving Maria Sten’s character another chance to lead her own story within the Reacher universe. The renewal was announced on October 1, just over two weeks after the spinoff debuted on the streaming service.

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Reportedly, the first season was launched with all eight episodes on September 16, and it reached 40 million views globally in its first 13 days and ranked as the fourth-most-viewed series debut of any original in the streamer's history. The timing also adds to the momentum around the wider franchise. Prime Video recently renewed Reacher for a sixth season, while the fifth season of the Alan Ritchson-led series is in production.

What do we know about Neagley Season 2?

For now, Prime Video has confirmed the renewal but has not announced a premiere date or revealed the full storyline for the second season. The show's creative team had previously discussed potential season 2 storylines, including further development of Neagley's relationships with her team and personal story. However, those details have not been announced as the official season 2 plot.

For now, fans can expect Frances Neagley to remain at the centre of the expanding Reacher universe when the series returns.

About Neagley's first season

Maria Sten leads the series as Frances Neagley. The cast also includes Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph as Renee Birdwhistle and Jasper Jones as Keno. Matthew Del Negro and Damon Herriman are also part of the ensemble, while Alan Ritchson appears as Jack Reacher.