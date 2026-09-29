/Reacher: Alan Ritchson’s series officially renewed for Season 6

Alan Ritchson is all set to return as Jack Reacher for another chapter after the premiere of Reacher Season 5. Prime Video officially confirmed extending the popular action series on Tuesday through a social media post.

Reacher Season 6 confirmed

While fans are currently waiting for chapter 5 of the series, the early renewal follows a strong run for the show’s fourth season.

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As per Amazon, Season 4 saw 66 million viewers worldwide during its first 28 days on Prime Video. The eight-episode season premiered on August 12 and concluded on September 16.

The latest season has also been placed among the five most-watched seasons of any original series in Prime Video’s history.

Since the series debuted in 2022, Reacher has reportedly reached more than 200 million viewers globally.

Speaking about the series, Peter Friedlander, head of global television for Amazon MGM Studios, said, "'Reacher’ hits hard. What Lee Child has built and Nick Santora and his creative teams have brought to life is, simply, incredible. Alan Ritchson is Jack Reacher — he’s delivered a performance that has captivated audiences around the world."

He further added, “Together with our partners at Paramount Television Studios, we couldn’t be more excited to continue this journey. Reacher is a truly iconic series, and we’re thrilled to be on the ride with this extraordinary cast and crew for Season Six."

About Reacher

The production for Season 5 is currently underway in Toronto, and it is set to draw from Lee Child’s novel Make Me, the 20th book in the Jack Reacher series.

The story of the novel follows Reacher’s arrival in a small Midwestern town called Mother's Rest. What initially appears to be a brief stop leads him into a mystery involving a missing person.

He eventually joins forces with Michelle Chang, a former FBI agent who is searching for her missing partner.

Amanda Seyfried has been cast as Michelle Chang for the fifth season. Jay Baruchel, Kevin Durand and Ciara Bravo are also part of the Season 5 cast.

The official release date of Reacher Season 5 is yet to be announced.