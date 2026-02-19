/Rapper Lil Poppa's death at 25 shocks fans: 'I refuse to believe...'

Rapper Lil Poppa's sudden death at the age of 25 has caused shock amongst his fans and the hip-hop community. Signed to music label Collective Music Group, Lil Poppa has delivered several hits, including Mind Over Matter and Happy Tears, among others. The artist was scheduled to perform this year.

What is the exact cause of death of Lil Poppa?

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office in Georgia stated that Lil Poppa was pronounced dead today at 11:23 am ET. His cause of death was not immediately released, as per the report of TMZ. The official and his family are yet to put out an official statement.

For the unversed, Lil Poppa was signed to Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group and has released several hit tracks over the last few years, including Love & War, Mind Over Matter and Happy Tears. His recent work was a 16-song album, Almost Normal Again, which was released in August.

Tributes pour in from fans

Netizens couldn't believe the news, and many took to social media platforms to express their grief. Many suspect foul play, while many have stated it might be suicide. One user wrote, "Lil Poppa has reportedly passed away earlier today after he was found lying next to fake pills earlier in his Florida home. The 25-year-old has been pronounced dead, ruled as an accidental overdose."

Another user wrote, "No wayyyy Lil Poppa is dead fr. No sir, not liking that talk at all."

"I’m not believing Lil Poppa dead until CMG or his mama confirm it if Lil Poppa NOT dead DuvalPromo need to be sued and tried before a jury", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "2 months into 2026 and Lil Poppa dead."