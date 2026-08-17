/Princess Diaries 3: Anne Hathaway opens up about Julie Andrews' absence and what she'll miss most

The announcement of Princess Diaries 3 has created a wave of excitement amongst everyone. However, the return of the popular franchise with the third installment won't be the same without the queen, ie, Julie Andrews. As Disney moves ahead with the long-awaited film, Anne Hathaway has reacted to the veteran actress not being part of the upcoming installment.

Anne Hathaway reacts to Julie Andrews not being part of The Princess Diaries 3

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hathaway honoured Andrews during her Disney Legends speech at D23. The third film remains in development, with Adele Lim directing and the script having undergone a significant rewrite. Hathaway described Andrews as a warm, gracious and funny presence, highlighting the sense of comfort and affection she associated with working alongside the legendary actress. She also spoke about the special energy Andrews brought to the set and the people around her.

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Anne Hathaway said, “She's so warm, and she's so gracious, and she's so funny. She brings magic wherever she goes. She's this amazing love conductor. People feel so safe loving her, and she's so beautiful at receiving love and giving it back to people. And who doesn't want to be around people like that?”

Julie Andrews' announcement of not coming back in Princess Diaries 3

Andrews recently confirmed that she will not return as Queen Clarisse Renaldi, Mia's grandmother and the former Queen of Genovia. At 90, Andrews has stepped away from live-action acting and said she believes it is time for the story to continue without her.

Andrews, who played Queen Clarisse Renaldi opposite Anne Hathaway in the original 2001 film and its 2004 sequel, said turning down the opportunity was difficult, as per The Hollywood Reporter. “They asked me all last year if I would be keen to do it. It was very, very hard to say no. I thought I had a wonderful ride,” she said, adding that she believed the new film would flourish well without her returning as Granny at her age.