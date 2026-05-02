/Oscars tightens rules on AI, allows multiple acting nominations, expands global entry- Here's what we know

Artifical Intelligence is restructing the digital world with step-by-step transformation. It has significantly rose in few years in several categories be it logistics, manifacturing, entertainment industry, finance, which leads augmenting human work and automating repetitive tasks. With this The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, it has announced about its rules and rehulations in which it bans AI. In addition, they have also addressed several other rules, let's delve in to know more.

Did Oscar ban AI after the revamp of rules?

In the latest press release for the 99th Oscars, the Academy Board of Governors have announced award rules. inclusion standards and campaign promotional regulations.

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One of the notable rules is, in the acting category, actors may be nominated for multiple performances in the same category if those performances place in the top five votes, which aligns with achievements in other award categories. In addition, in the acting category, only roles credited in the film's legal billing and demonstrably by humans with their consent will be considered eligible.

At another point they have mentioned that in writing categories, the rules codify that screenplays must be 'human-authored' to be eligible. In the same report, they have also mentioned strictly that, under the eligibility rule regarding generative artificial intelligence, the academy reserves the right to request more information about the nature of the use and human authorship.

More details about the upcoming Oscars' rules and regulations and when will they air?

The Academy also updated and clarified formatting and language in the campaign promotional regulations for the 99th Oscars. The campaign promotional regulations specify how motion picture companies and individuals directly associated with Oscars-eligible motion pictures may promote such motion pictures, achievements and performances to Academy members and how Academy members may promote Oscars-eligible motion pictures, achievements and performances.

However, they have also mentioned that all rules, regulations and dates for the 99th Academy Awards are subject to change.