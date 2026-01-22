/Oscar Nominations 2026: Where and how to watch, frontrunners and more

Oscar Nominations 2026: We are already into the awards season, with several prestigious ceremonies having already taken place. However, the culmination of it all happens on the biggest night in cinema, the Oscars. With the announcement of the nominations today (January 22), the official countdown to the biggest night in cinema will begin.



Actress Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman will announce the nominations for the 98th Annual Oscars in all 24 categories live from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

When will the Oscar Nominations 2026 be announced?

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards ceremony will be announced on Thursday morning (22 Jan), starting at 5:30 AM PT (8:30 AM ET). The moviebuffs in India can watch the nomination on Thursday evening at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can you watch the nominations?

The nominations will stream on Oscar.com, Oscars’ YouTube and Oscar.org. On social media, fans can watch the nominations on the Academy's social media handle such as Instagram and Facebook.

It will stream live on Hulu, Disney+, and ABC News Live. Indian viewers can watch on JioHotstar.

Oscar Nominations 2026 predictions: Who is going to lead?

The Oscars are totally unpredictable. However, if we go by the frontrunners and early predictions, we are already aware of the actors and movies that are likely to find a mention on the list.

Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama “Sinners”, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another”,“Hamnet” and “Frankenstein”,“Marty Supreme” and “Sentimental Value.”

Oscars 2026: Final predictions for best picture, actor and director

Best Picture

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sentimental Value

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

It Was Just An Accident

Train Dreams

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Chloe Zhao (Hamnet)

Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)

Joachim Trier

(Sentimental Value)

Chloe Zhao

(Hamnet)

Best Actor

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)



Best Actress