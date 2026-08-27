/Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel: Brad Pitt’s next chapter as Cliff Booth takes shape, official title and teaser unveiled

Cliff Booth is back, and his next Hollywood misadventure finally has a name. Netflix has officially unveiled the title and a fresh teaser for the highly anticipated follow-up to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Brad Pitt will reprise his Oscar-winning role as the laid-back stuntman, with David Fincher stepping behind the camera and Tarantino returning as the screenwriter.

Title and teaser of sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood unveiled

Streaming platform Netflix took to social media platforms to reveal the official title and teaser of the

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film. Taking to X, Netflix shared the clip and wrote in the caption, "THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH. Starring Brad Pitt. Written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by David Fincher.

Giving a major treat to the fans, several took to the comment to express excitement. One user wrote, "How are we feeling about David Fincher taking over the director's chair for a Tarantino-written story? This is going to be fascinating."

Another user wrote, "The crossover we didn't know we needed. Fincher and Tarantino working together on a Cliff Booth story is historical."

"A Netflix movie releasing first in IMAX? They are not playing around with this one.", wrote the third user.

What do we know about the character of Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood?

Brad Pitt plays the role of Cliff Booth, a loyal stunt double, driver and best friend to fading TV actor Rick Dalton, in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He works as a Hollywood stuntman, though rumors about him killing his wife have hurt his career. He also acts as Rick's driver, handyman, and personal assistant.

He is an indestructible World War II veteran and a decorated war hero trained in close-quarters combat. He lives in a modest trailer with his loyal pit bull, Brandy.

All about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Released in 2019, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the story explores the final moments of Hollywood's Golden Age. How the lives of certain individuals unfold against the looming backdrop of the Charles Manson family murders, forms the main crux of the story.