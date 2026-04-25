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  • /Nicole Kidman hospitalised after filming her first scene on sets of Margo's Got Money Troubles- Details inside

Nicole Kidman hospitalised after filming her first scene on sets of Margo's Got Money Troubles- Details inside

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Apr 25, 2026, 14:36 IST | Updated: Apr 25, 2026, 14:36 IST
Nicole Kidman hospitalised after filming her first scene on sets of Margo's Got Money Troubles- Details inside

Nicole Kidman Photograph: (X)

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Nicole Kidman was reportedly hospitalised after filming for a gruelling scene on the sets of Margo's Got Money Troubles. Read to know more.

Nicole Kidman is back in the limelight for her latest show, Margo's Got Money Troubles, which is based on the 2024 novel of the same name authored by Rufi Thorpe. The Hollywood actress made headlines after she was rushed to hospital following filming a scene on the sets of the show.

More details of Nicole Kidman hospitalised

In an interaction with PEOPLE, Nicole Kidman's co-star Nick Offerman revealed that the actress was hospitalised on the first day of her filming. He said that the production was thrown into doubt early on when she was reported unwell to attend the first day.

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He stated, "We're there in the morning, we're getting warmed up, some of us are going to be performing

some actual wrestling, and so we have our doubles; we have people we're working with." "And the word comes in that Nicole has the flu, and we might not get Nicole today. And we're like, 'Oh no, that's such a bummer, because we only have one day we've built this whole circus for,' Nick said.

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“She just had the flu really badly. He showed up and made sure that we got every shot of her, total superhero style, and did everything we needed to so that we did not lose one scrap of what we needed for her character,” Nick added. In addition, Nicole Kidman ended the day with getting taken to hospital for an IV drip.

About Margo's Got Money Troubles

The comedy show is created by David E. Kelley and stars Nick Offerman, Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Greg Kinnear, Thaddea Graham, Michael Angarano and Michelle Pfeiffer, among others.

Margo's Got Money Troubles premiered at the 2026 SXSW Film & TV Festival on March 12, 2026, in

Austin, Texas. It released its first three episodes on April 15, 2026, on Apple TV+ with new episodes to drop weekly thereafter through May 20. It follows the story of a college dropout who turns to unconventional means to pay her bills after an unexpected pregnancy.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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